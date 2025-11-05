AFP
Lamine Yamal gets a new stepmother! Barcelona star's father becomes engaged to woman who's only five years older than wonderkid winger
Yamal's dad confirms engagement
Nasraoui, who has 1.3 million followers on Instagram took to social media to announce the news, captioning a photo of him and Khristina with a black heart emoji and a ring. The 23-year-old has appeared multiple times on his Instagram account, which goes by the name of @hustle_hard_304.
Yamal heads in new direction
While his dad's love life appears to be going well, the teenager has just split up from Argentinian singer Nicki Nicole - who is two years older than Nasraoui's partner. The pair went official in the summer but now they have parted ways. Incidentally, Yamal's mother, Sheila Ebana, has been separated from Nasraoui since 2010.
- Getty Images Sport
New Barcelona manager for Yamal?
Aside from off-field matters, reports have suggested that Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has informed his staff that he plans to leave the club at the end of the season. It is said that the German has come to this conclusion partly because of Yamal's conduct and how the club gives him favourable treatment.
What comes next for Yamal?
Just as he did in Barcelona's 3-1 win over Elche at the weekend, Yamal will hope to fire his team to victory when they face Club Brugge in Belgium on Wednesday night in the Champions League. Before they head off for the international break, Barca travel to Celta Vigo on Sunday in La Liga action.
