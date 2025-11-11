Lamine Yamal makes definitive Robert Lewandowski demand to Barcelona bosses amid Erling Haaland & Harry Kane transfer talk

Ex-Bayern star Dietmar Hamann told GOAL recently when asked if Kane could become a stopgap for Barca as they wait on a window of opportunity in which to snap up Haaland: “Obviously they find it hard to register players, so I’m not sure they’d be able to register Haaland. But then again, this is probably a few years away.

“But Lewandowski went there, and I didn’t think he’d score the goals he did. I think the Bundesliga is the closest to the Premier League when it comes to physicality. Once you’re past 30, I reckon you probably find it a bit easier to score goals in Spain than you do in Germany or certainly in England. So that’s certainly something I can see.

“And if it were to be a stopgap, obviously it’s a good stopgap because we know the record of Harry Kane. And with all the financial issues they’ve got, they’ve got three or four years to sort that out if they want to try to get Haaland to Barcelona. So, it’s certainly something I can see, yes.”

It remains to be seen what approach Barca take when it comes to the focal point of their attack. Will they listen to Yamal and enter into contract extension talks with Lewandowski, or move in a different direction as another proven target man is approached?