'I don't understand' - Lamine Yamal, Joao Felix & Nico Williams mock Fermin Lopez for ill-advised social post as Barcelona midfielder caught up in piracy controversy
Lamine Yamal, Joao Felix and Nico Williams have mocked Barcelona star Fermin Lopez over an ill-advised social post that sparked a piracy storm.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Youngster savoured Euros & Olympic glory
- Enjoying summer break with girlfriend
- Friends won't let him forget streaming faux pas