Chris Burton

Lamine Yamal jersey sells for £27k but Barcelona wonderkid gets nowhere near Lionel Messi auction record

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has seen a match-worn shirt sell for £27,000, but that figure is nowhere near Lionel Messi’s auction record.

  • Funds raised for Valencia flood relief cause
  • Jerseys worn in Espanyol derby auctioned off
  • Yamal & Lewandowski proved most popular
