VIDEO: Lamine Yamal's first Champions League goal is a banger! Barcelona star becomes second-youngest ever goalscorer in the competition's history with long-range stunner against Monaco
Lamine Yamal simply cannot be stopped at the moment as he brought Barcelona level with Monaco thanks to his first Champions League goal.
- Barcelona concede early against Monaco
- Yamal scores first Champions League goal
- Becomes second-youngest scorer in the competition