Tom Ritchie

'They can't say anything' - Lamine Yamal doubles down on brutal Real Madrid taunts as Barcelona wonderkid fires back at 'arrogance' claims

Lamine Yamal has shut down criticism of his post-game Copa del Rey comments, saying his detractors "can't say anything" while Barcelona are winning.

  • 17-year-old said Real "can't handle" Barca this season
  • Yamal was speaking ahead of Champions League semi
  • Barcelona winger: "I don't have any fear"
