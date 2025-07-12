'Super Lamine!' - Barcelona wonderkid Yamal gets incredible new mural to celebrate his 18th birthday L. Yamal Barcelona LaLiga

As Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal prepares to celebrate his 18th birthday on Sunday, July 13, the streets of Catalonia have welcomed a striking tribute to the young footballer. Renowned urban artist TVBoy, known for his graffiti portraits of iconic figures like Lionel Messi, Alexia Putellas, and singer Rosalía, has now turned his attention to Yamal, casting him in the light of a superhero.