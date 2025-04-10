Kylian Mbappe goes to war with PSG! Real Madrid star demands French giants be ELIMINATED from Champions League as legal battle over €55m in unpaid wages continues
Kylian Mbappe's lawyers reportedly want UEFA to strip Paris Saint-Germain of their Champions League license over €55 million in unpaid wages.
- Mbappe wants €55m in unpaid PSG wages
- Madrid star's lawyers "go on the attack"
- Want French side's UCL license stripped