Kylian Mbappe ruled out of crucial La Liga trip to Getafe due to injury as Real Madrid striker faces race against time to recover for Copa del Rey final clash with Barcelona
Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of Real Madrid's La Liga trip to Getafe and may be an injury doubt for the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mbappe picked up an ankle injury against Arsenal
- Will not travel with the team to Getafe
- Copa final fears also being raised