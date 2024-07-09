'There's a real Kylian Mbappe problem' - Didier Deschamps warned France captain is 'only at 50%' as World Cup winner insists PSG man should take his spot in Euro 2024 semi-final vs Spain
Didier Deschamps has been warned that Kylian Mbappe is "only at 50%" and advised to replace him with Bradley Barcola against Spain.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mbappe has been far from his best at Euro 2024
- Has scored just once in four matches
- Frank Leboeuf wants him to be dropped