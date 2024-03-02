Kylian Mbappe and Luis Enrique hold face-to-face talks following Monaco substitution row - as PSG boss feels forward is ‘not the same’ amid impending Real Madrid move
Kylian Mbappe has reportedly held talks with Luis Enrique following their row involving the forward's substitution against Monaco on Friday night.
- Mbappe was subbed at half-time against Monaco
- Enrique insisted that he is preparing for the future
- Duo reportedly spoke at length to sort out differences