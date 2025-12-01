AFP
Kylian Mbappe joins Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi in very exclusive club as Real Madrid superstar hits 60-goal mark in 2025 in draw with Girona
Mbappe hits 60-goal mark for 2025
Mbappe reached the 60-goal mark for the 2025 calendar year when he converted a penalty during Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw against Girona on Sunday night. The Frenchman was frustrated throughout the scrappy contest, repeatedly crowded out by defenders and denied a second goal after an inadvertent handball moments before Girona struck the opener. Despite Madrid controlling phases of the match, they were forced to settle for another draw away from home, allowing Barcelona to grab La Liga top spot.
The equaliser carried historic significance even as Real Madrid’s performance raised concerns, extending their run without an away win to a third league match. The result also increased pressure on Xabi Alonso, whose side have struggled to maintain consistency in recent weeks despite Mbappé’s extraordinary scoring output. Girona, who have historically troubled Madrid at Montilivi, again proved difficult to break down and came close to taking all three points before late Madrid pressure fizzled out.
Mbappe’s goal ensured he remained at the heart of the title race narrative, but the shared points exposed deeper vulnerabilities in Madrid’s current form. With Barcelona surging, Madrid’s margin for error grows thinner, and the reliance on their superstar has become increasingly obvious. Even on a historic night for him personally, the broader implications of the draw left Madrid with more questions than answers.
Joins Messi, Ronaldo and Lewandowski in special club
Mbappe’s 60th goal of the year places him alongside Messi, Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski as the only players in the 21st century to hit such a tally in a single calendar year. His achievement is particularly significant in French football history, as he becomes the first French player since Fontaine in 1958 to score 60 goals for club and country within the same year. The milestone reflects both his extraordinary consistency and his evolution from promising talent into Real Madrid’s dominant force.
It also underscores the unique pressure he carries at Madrid, where he has instantly become the focal point of the team’s tactical structure. His prolific output has masked wider issues within the squad, with Madrid lacking the stability needed to keep pace with Barcelona despite possessing one of world football’s most lethal forwards. The club’s form in late 2025 has made Mbappe’s reliability even more important, especially in tight matches where he is often required to produce decisive moments alone.
Still, the broader context of his performance reveals a player thriving even amid turbulence. Between league matches, Champions League fixtures, and international duty with France, Mbappe has maintained an elite level of efficiency in both scoring and chance creation. His ability to sustain such production across competitions highlights why he is now mentioned in the same breath as Ronaldo and Messi when it comes to calendar-year scoring feats.
Mbappe's spectacular 2025 calendar year
The 2025 calendar year has been a definitive turning point for Mbappe, marking his transition from global superstar to Real Madrid’s undisputed centrepiece and leader. His first full year at the Bernabeu failed to bear fruit as Los Blancos went trophyless. However, across the first six months of 2025, he delivered crucial goals in the Champions League knockout rounds and formed threatening partnerships across Madrid’s front line.
As the 2025–26 season began, Mbappe immediately picked up where he left off, scoring at a remarkable rate and reinforcing his status as the league’s most dangerous forward. He combined his individual brilliance with increased leadership responsibility, often guiding younger attackers and taking on a central tactical role in Alonso’s evolving system. His contributions for France during this period were equally significant, as he captained Les Bleus through qualifiers and continued to deliver decisive goals.
By late November, his statistical profile reflected one of the most complete individual years in modern football, with 60 goals across club and country and a growing list of match-winning displays. This figure included goals in league action, European competition, domestic tournaments, and international matches.
Mbappe looking to help Real Madrid catch up with Barcelona
Real Madrid will now look to stabilise their league form as they enter a crucial stretch of winter fixtures, with Mbappe expected to continue carrying much of the attacking responsibility. Upcoming matches, particularly their trip to San Mames to face Athletic Club, will test whether the team can convert individual brilliance into sustained collective momentum. With his goals keeping Madrid firmly in the title hunt, the club will hope their superstar’s historic year becomes the catalyst for a stronger run heading into 2026.
