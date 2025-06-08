FBL-EUR-NATIONS-GER-FRAAFP
Jack McRae

Kylian Mbappe closes in on Thierry Henry & Olivier Giroud in France history books after dazzling display to take down Germany in Nations League third-place play-off

K. MbappeGermany vs FranceUEFA Nations League AFranceGermanyO. GiroudT. Henry

Kylian Mbappe edged closer to surpassing Thierry Henry and Olivier Giroud after helping France beat Germany 2-0 to finish third in the Nations League.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • France beat Germany to finish third in Nations League
  • Mbappe hits 50th goal for France
  • Also set up Olise to wrap up win
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta