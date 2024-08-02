'The best player on the planet!' - Kylian Mbappe backed to lift Caen to 'elite' level and instill his 'winning culture' after Real Madrid star's €20m takeover of Ligue 2 club Kylian MbappeReal MadridLaLigaCaen

Kylian Mbappe has been backed to turn Caen into an "elite" club and instill a "winning culture" after the Real Madrid star purchased the Ligue 2 club.