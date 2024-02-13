Kylian Mbappe to Arsenal?! PSG forward would ‘willingly join’ Gunners to emulate Thierry Henry legacy in yet another twist to Real Madrid transfer saga
Kylian Mbappe would reportedly contemplate a potential move to Arsenal as he is drawn by the opportunity to emulate his idol Thierry Henry.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mbappe would hit free agency in summer
- Reportedly remains open to joining Arsenal
- Gunners might not break wage structure to sign forward