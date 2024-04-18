Kylian Mbappe is king and Andriy Lunin is the saviour as Paris and Real Madrid beat Barcelona and Man City in UEFA Champions League FedEx Performance Zone

The final four of Europe's most prestigious club competition have been decided and the FedEx Performance Zone provides the top performers of the week

And then there were four! The road to Wembley came to an early end for the likes of Barcelona, Atletico de Madrid, Arsenal and Man City as they came out second best in this week's UEFA Champions League quarter-final ties.

Now, only two games separate Dortmund, Paris, Bayern and Real Madrid from booking a place in the final of Europe's most prestigious club competition in London on June 1. Edin Terzic's Dortmund overcame a 2-1 deficit from the first leg to beat Atletico de Madrid 4-2 in the return fixture and secure their semi-final spot, while Ousmane Dembele came back to haunt Barcelona in a 4-1 win for the French giants. Bayern, on the other hand, stole a narrow win against Arsenal and Real Madrid had the toughest time of all as they needed a penalty shootout to edge past reigning champions Man City.

It was a thrilling week of incredible football across the four matches, but who were the standout performers from the quarter-final second legs? With the help of the FedEx Performance Zone, GOAL takes a look at the stars of the round.

The FedEx Performance Zone uses a specially devised algorithm to track players' performances in the UEFA Champions League.