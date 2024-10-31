Kylian Mbappe fumed after seeing younger brother Ethan crying in dressing room as PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi told Luis Enrique to drop youngster over feud with Real Madrid forward
The feud between Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain reached its climax last season after the forward found his younger brother Ethan in tears.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kylian had massive feud with PSG president
- Clashed with club chief after he saw Ethan crying
- Al-Khelaifi told coach to bar youngster from squad