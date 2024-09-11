Kyle Walker 'moves back into marital home' with wife Annie Kilner as she makes return to Instagram amid Lauryn Goodman paternity scandal

Getty/GOALRitabrata BanerjeeKyle Walker 'moves back into marital home' with wife Annie Kilner as she makes return to Instagram amid Lauryn Goodman paternity scandalK. WalkerManchester CityShowbizEnglandKyle Walker has reportedly moved back into his marital home with wife Annie Kilner and their four children.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWalked moves back into marital homeLeft home in January after Goodman affairInfluencer continues to discuss relationshipArticle continues below