Kyle Walker closes in on shock Burnley transfer as defender undergoes medical before expected Manchester City exit
Burnley are reportedly on the brink of completing a deal for England veteran Kyle Walker, who is undergoing medical examinations ahead of sealing a switch from Manchester City. The 35-year-old right-back is expected to join the Premier League newcomers on a permanent basis with a two-year contract on the table.
- Walker set for a fresh challenge in the PL
- Burnley ready to snap up the right-back
- Defender eyes 2026 World Cup berth