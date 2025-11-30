'Next year is a different story' - Kostas Tsimikas targets Liverpool comeback as he struggles during loan spell with Roma

Tsimikas told The Athletic: "I miss the city. I lived there for five years. I love everything in Liverpool. They have a special part of my heart. The people are very kind, some of the kindest I’ve ever met in football. They’d always try to support the team, in good, in bad, they would always do their best to try to help you. I want everything for this club, because from day one, I was fully committed there. I was the Greek Scouser and I always will be, I’ll keep it for my whole life."

And when pressed on whether he’d like to return to Anfield, Tsimikas added: "You never know. The most important thing for me is to be healthy, to train hard, to play more games. Next year is a different story for me. I want to be successful, I want to win things. Only God knows what will happen in the next year."

