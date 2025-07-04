Kostas Tsimikas posts heartbreaking image of Diogo Jota shirt placed at crash scene of deceased Liverpool star as he pens emotional tribute message
Kostas Tsimikas has paid tribute to former teammate Diogo Jota, in a social media post alongside a gut-wrenching image of the forward's no. 20 shirt.
- 'Jota 20' shirt pictured at scene of tragic crash
- Diogo and brother Andre passed away on Thursday
- World continues to pay tribute