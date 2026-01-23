Getty
Kobbie Mainoo wins! Man Utd WILL grant new contract to homegrown midfielder after outlasting Ruben Amorim
Frozen out by Amorim: January transfer was on the cards
Mainoo, who is a product of United’s fabled academy system, was frozen out of the first-team picture by former Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim. He started just one game in the 2025-26 campaign - a humbling Carabao Cup defeat to League Two side Grimsby Town - prior to a Portuguese tactician being unceremoniously sacked.
A move elsewhere had been mooted ahead of the January transfer window, with clubs across Europe - including Serie A champions Napoli - reportedly ready to offer a proven performer the regular game time that his ongoing development requires.
- Getty/GOAL
Man Utd ready to reopen contract talks with Mainoo
Reins in Manchester have, however, been passed to interim boss Michael Carrick, and he has welcomed Mainoo back in from the cold. A full 90-minute outing was enjoyed in an impressive 2-0 derby victory over arch-rivals Manchester City.
According to the Daily Mail, United are now “prepared to return to contract talks” with Mainoo. Any departure discussions have been “shelved”, with the plan being to keep a home-grown star in Manchester.
It is said that a new deal for Mainoo was agreed last year, but Amorim refused to sanction it. There are just 18 months left to run on his current terms - although that agreement does include the option for a further year through to 2028.
Amorim was frequently asked about his handling of Mainoo, with many being left surprised by the decision to overlook an exciting talent. The midfielder’s own brother, Jordan, took to wearing a t-shirt to games that sported the slogan: “Free Kobbie Mainoo”.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Interim boss Carrick is a big fan of Mainoo
Favour has been found again under Carrick, with the ex-Red Devils midfielder having previously admitted to being a big fan. Carrick told former team-mate Rio Ferdinand in September 2025, when there was no way of telling that he would soon be calling the shots at Old Trafford: “For a club to have a player that's come through the academy and knows it, Man United's got to have an element of that. Always has done, always should do.
“To have a talent like that, as he's shown already, you've got to have players like that. They get it, they know it, let's build around them. There's definitely a place for him (Mainoo) there for sure.”
Quizzed on where he would fit Mainoo into his plans, with questions being asked of whether he is a No.6 or No.8, Carrick added: “He's more of an attacker. I don't see him as a holding midfielder. He's that line above where he needs a little bit more freedom.
“He can defend the higher line but I think that bit deeper, around the centre–backs, that's a bit of a different thing completely. I see him playing that little bit higher and creating. I think he's got a massive future. I really like him, he just needs that patience and a little bit of a break again.”
- Getty Images Sport
Casemiro going; Fernandes next? Why Man Utd must keep Mainoo
Mainoo did sit a little deeper against City, allowing club captain Bruno Fernandes to push forward and impact proceedings as a playmaking No.10. United are going to require reinforcements in that area of the field as it has been announced that Casemiro will be leaving at the end of the season.
The experienced Brazilian is seeing his contract run down, and no extension will be thrashed out. He will depart as a free agent in the summer, with interest already said to have been shown from MLS and the Saudi Pro League.
Questions are also being asked of how long Fernandes will be sticking around, with the Portuguese another of those to have attracted admiring glances from the Middle East. That situation is making it even more important that the services of Mainoo are retained.
Advertisement