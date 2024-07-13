Kobbie Mainoo Joao NevesGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Kobbie Mainoo may stop Man Utd from signing Joao Neves from Benfica in summer window

Manchester UnitedKobbie MainooTransfersBenficaLiga PortugalPremier League

Manchester United could pull out of the race to sign Benfica star Joao Neves this summer due to the rise of Kobbie Mainoo.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Man Utd could leave Neves transfer race
  • Want to focus on developing Mainoo
  • PSG remain interested in the Benfica star
Article continues below