This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Instagram/Getty Images Kisses & cuddles in Ibiza! Maya Jama shares snaps from ‘magic’ holiday with Ruben Dias as Love Island presenter & Manchester City defender see romance blossom R. Dias Manchester City Premier League Showbiz Maya Jama shared pictures from her trip to Ibiza with Ruben Dias as the Love Island presenter's romance with the Manchester City defender continues. Jama and Dias visit Ibiza

Pair dating for several months

Shared photos on Instagram Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask