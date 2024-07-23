trippier(C)Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Kieran Trippier set to leave Premier League behind with Saudi Pro League sides interested in signing England international this summer

Kieran TrippierNewcastleTransfersPremier LeagueSaudi Pro League

Newcastle United captain Kieran Trippier is poised to leave the club this summer amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

  • Trippier could move out of Newcastle
  • Saudi clubs show interest in the defender
  • Enters the final year of his Magpies' contract
