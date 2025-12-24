'You have to keep cold!' - Kepa Arrizabalaga reveals secret behind Arsenal penalty heroics after sending Gunners into Carabao Cup semi-finals with Crystal Palace save

Speaking to Sky Sports following the shootout success, Kepa said: "You have to keep cold and think of the next one. Don’t lose your focus because as soon as you save one, maybe it’s decisive."

Arsenal dominated the quarter-final tie, so it wasn't a shock to see the Gunners progress to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. Indeed, Mikel Arteta's men managed 68.7% possession and 25 shots in the meeting with Palace, and Kepa admitted that their failure to capitalise on their chances combined with conceding late on is something they need to improve upon.

"We should take some of the opportunities we had in the first half. We played so well," the summer signing added. "Then they changed and adapted a little bit and the second half was more 50-50.

"Even when it was like this we had big chances. It’s something we have to improve. We conceded in a couple of games in the last minute and so that is something we have to improve and focus on."

