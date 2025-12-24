AFP
'You have to keep cold!' - Kepa Arrizabalaga reveals secret behind Arsenal penalty heroics after sending Gunners into Carabao Cup semi-finals with Crystal Palace save
- Getty Images Sport
Shootout success sets up Chelsea clash
A Maxence Lacroix own goal had put the Gunners ahead late on, and the Frenchman's inadvertent strike seemed enough for Arsenal to progress to the semi-finals of the competition. However, Marc Guehi netted in second-half injury time as the Carabao Cup quarter-final clash finished all-square at the Emirates on Wednesday night.
Rather than go to extra time, the London derby went straight to penalties as is the case in the domestic cup competition. A total of 16 spot kicks were taken in the shootout, with Kepa proving the man of the hour for Arsenal as he saved Lacroix's effort from 12 yards to spark jubilant scenes in north London.
And Kepa, who arrived from Chelsea for just £5m over the summer following an impressive season-long loan at Bournemouth, has revealed the secret behind his heroics, insisting 'you have to keep cold' when facing down an opponent in a penalty shootout.
'You have to keep cold'
Speaking to Sky Sports following the shootout success, Kepa said: "You have to keep cold and think of the next one. Don’t lose your focus because as soon as you save one, maybe it’s decisive."
Arsenal dominated the quarter-final tie, so it wasn't a shock to see the Gunners progress to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. Indeed, Mikel Arteta's men managed 68.7% possession and 25 shots in the meeting with Palace, and Kepa admitted that their failure to capitalise on their chances combined with conceding late on is something they need to improve upon.
"We should take some of the opportunities we had in the first half. We played so well," the summer signing added. "Then they changed and adapted a little bit and the second half was more 50-50.
"Even when it was like this we had big chances. It’s something we have to improve. We conceded in a couple of games in the last minute and so that is something we have to improve and focus on."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- Getty Images Sport
'Set piece cost us' says Arteta
Kepa's sentiments were echoed by head coach Mikel Arteta, who believes 'the margin should have been bigger' following their penalty shootout triumph. Speaking to ITV about how the game played out, Arteta said: "I was really happy. Obviously, we are where we wanted to be in the second semi-final in two years. We played against a team that is very difficult to generate chances [against].
"We generated a lot of them, and I think the margin should have been bigger. And when it’s not after 94, 95 minutes at this level, any set piece can cost you, and it cost us."
Arteta, though, did admit that his side's penalties were 'unbelievable' as Arsenal scored all eight spot kicks. "The penalties were unbelievable," the Gunners boss enthused. "Very different, all of them, but the players showed, again, great composure, a lot of personality and quality to score the goals. We executed really well and at the end, Kepa did what he had to do to help us to go through."
Arsenal face hectic start to 2026
Arsenal turn their attention back to the Premier League this weekend, where they take on Brighton. And the Gunners see out the year with the welcome of high-flying Aston Villa. Villa, who sit third following Sunday's 2-1 win over Manchester United, won the reverse fixture 2-1 earlier this month courtesy of a late Emiliano Buendia strike.
The Premier League leaders then face a hectic start to 2026 as they gear up to play nine games in January following progression to the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Arteta's men get their year underway with a trip to Bournemouth before welcoming Liverpool on January 8th and a trip to Portsmouth in the FA Cup on January 11th.
Arsenal follow up their game on the south coast with the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final meeting with Chelsea before games against Nottingham Forest, Inter, Manchester United, Kairat and Leeds to see out the month.
Advertisement