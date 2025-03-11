Karim Benzema salary: How much does Al Ittihad star earn per week and annually in Saudi Pro League?

How much does the former Real Madrid striker earn playing in the Saudi Pro League?

Karim Benzema is yet another European legend who made a move to the Saudi Pro League. After spending fourteen seasons with Real Madrid, Benzema called time on his Los Blancos career, moving to Al Ittihad in the summer of 2023.

The former Ballon d'Or winner is an elite No.9, having won numerous titles in the Spanish capital, becoming Madrid's main man after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018.

Now that both former Madrid stars play their football in Saudi Arabia, the popularity of the league has increased tenfold in recent times. It doesn't come as a surprise to know that the former Portugal star is the highest-paid player in the league currently, but how does Benzema fare in the wage bill? Let's find out!

GOAL delved into the numbers from Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross