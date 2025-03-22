Juventus' Zizou dream! Bianconeri earmark Zinedine Zidane as ideal replacement for under-pressure Thiago Motta - but Real Madrid legend isn't most likely candidate
Zinedine Zidane has been linked with a move to Juventus but one of Roberto Mancini or Igor Tudor are likely to replace Thiago Motta.
- Juventus eyeing move for Zidane
- Mancini or Tudor likely to be appointed as next boss
- Motta's future at Juventus under the scanner