Juventus takeover?! Cryptocurrency company announces plans to buy majority stake in Serie A giants for €1.1 billion

Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s chief executive and a lifelong Juventus supporter, described the bid as both a personal and professional commitment. Ardoino grew up in Turin and has repeatedly spoken of his emotional connection to the club.

"For me, Juventus has always been part of my life," he said. "I grew up with this team. As a boy, I learned what commitment, resilience, and responsibility meant by watching Juventus face success and adversity with dignity. Those lessons stayed with me long after the final whistle."

Meanwhile, a detailed statement from Tether read: "Tether has submitted a binding all cash proposal to Exor to acquire its entire stake in Juventus Football Club. Subject to regulatory approvals, Tether intends to make a public offer for the remaining shares at the same price, fully funded with its own capital and supported by a long term commitment to the club. This proposal reflects a belief in Juventus as more than a football club. For generations, Juventus has stood for discipline, ambition, and the quiet strength of those who rebuild and move forward, season after season. It is a club that has shaped Italian sporting identity and earned the loyalty of supporters around the world.

"Our interest in Juventus comes from deep admiration and respect. Juventus is a symbol of Italian excellence with a truly global presence, built over generations through hard work, ambition, and the unwavering loyalty of its supporters. These values mirror how we have built Tether, with patience, independence, and a focus on long term resilience. Tether is in a position of strong financial health and intends to support Juventus with stable capital and a long horizon. Our goal is to contribute positively to the club’s future, to support sporting performance at the highest level, and to help Juventus continue to grow sustainably in a rapidly evolving global sports and media landscape.

"This proposal is made with humility and a deep sense of responsibility toward the club, its supporters, and its legacy. We believe Juventus’ story is still being written, and that its next chapters can be defined by strength, continuity, and ambition. The proposal contemplates the acquisition of Exor’s shareholding, representing 65.4 percent of Juventus’ issued share capital. Completion of the transaction would be subject to Exor’s acceptance, the execution of definitive documentation, and receipt of required regulatory approvals. Following completion, Tether intends to proceed with a public tender offer for the remaining shares at the same price per share. In the event that the transaction completes, Tether is prepared to invest 1 billion Euros in the support and development of the Club. Tether operates with a long term investment philosophy supported by a strong balance sheet and a focus on building resilient, globally relevant institutions. Further updates will be provided in accordance with applicable laws and regulations."