Juventus striker keen to force Barcelona move in bid to replace Robert Lewandowski

The dawn of a new era at Camp Nou could be spearheaded by one of Serie A's most clinical marksmen. Juventus forward Vlahovic has, Tuttosportreports, made his intentions clear, setting his sights on a high-profile move to Barcelona this summer. The Serbian international, whose future in Turin has been a subject of intense speculation, has emerged as a primary candidate to fill the void that will eventually be left by Lewandowski.

Reporting in Italy continues to claim that the Serbian striker is keen to move to Barcelona above all destinations available to him, signalling a clear desire to test himself in the ranks of the Blaugrana as they navigate a transitional period for their frontline. Vlahovic finds himself in a position of significant leverage as his current contract with Juventus nears its end, making him one of the market's most attractive assets.

With no progress made in negotiations over an extension in Turin, the 26-year-old is poised to become one of the most sought-after free agents in European football. This availability aligns perfectly with Barcelona’s strategic planning, as the club faces the pressing need to replace their legendary Polish number nine.