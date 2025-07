The future of Randal Kolo Muani remains up in the air as Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain continue to find middle ground amid transfer disagreements.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Juve and PSG yet to reach agreement over Kolo Muani

Juve want him on loan, but PSG determined to sell

Bianconeri also linked with Victor Osimhen Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱