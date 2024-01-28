'Inter are Scudetto favourites' - Juventus boss Max Allegri starts mind games as USMNT stars Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah prepare for blockbuster Derby d'Italia

'Inter are Scudetto favourites' - Juventus boss Max Allegri starts mind games as USMNT stars Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah prepare for blockbuster Derby d'ItaliaAditya GokhaleGetty ImagesMassimiliano AllegriInter vs JuventusInterJuventusSerie AJuventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has started playing mind games with Inter Milan as he calls them 'Scudetto favourites'.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowInter Milan touted as favourites by AllegriTwo teams tied in a title battleSet to play next week in Derby d'Italia