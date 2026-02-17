Juventus duo Giorgio Chiellini and Damien Comolli hit with suspensions and fines for tunnel bust-up with referee after controversial defeat to Inter

The disciplinary fallout from the Derby d'Italia has been swift and severe, with the Italian sporting judge handing down heavy sanctions following the chaotic scenes at San Siro. The harshest punishment has been reserved for Juventus CEO Comolli, who has been banned from all football activities until March 31, 2026. The severity of the ban reflects the gravity of the incident detailed in the official match report, which describes an executive who completely lost his composure in the heat of the moment.

The report paints a disturbing picture of the interval, stating that Comolli displayed an "aggressive and seriously intimidating attitude" towards referee La Penna. The situation escalated rapidly in the tunnel, where the CEO reportedly attempted to make physical contact with the official. He was only prevented from doing so by the physical intervention of the Juventus coaching staff and other club employees, who had to restrain him. Furthermore, Comolli was cited for using "gravely insulting" language, a tirade that reportedly continued even outside the officials' dressing room long after the teams had separated.