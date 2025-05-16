AFC Ajax v Galatasaray A.S. - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD8Getty Images Sport
Juventus join Arsenal, Chelsea & Man Utd in Victor Osimhen race but Premier League sides have advantage on €75m release clause

Juventus have reportedly joined Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United in the race for Victor Osimhen, but the English sides have a massive advantage.

  • Osimhen has a  €75 million (£64m/$85m) release clause
  • However, Serie A sides will not be able to trigger it
  • Premier League outfits get a major boost
