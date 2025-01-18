Andrea Cambiaso Lecce Juventus GoalGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Juventus issue surprise update on Andrea Cambiaso's future amid talk of Man City bid for €80m-rated star

Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli has poured cold water on Manchester City's ambitions to sign €80m-rated Andrea Cambiaso.

  • Guardiola eyes Cambiaso as a replacement for Walker
  • Juve have set a €80m price tag
  • However, Giuntoli revealed there have been no negotiations
