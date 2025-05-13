Justin Bijlow salary: How much does Feyenoord star earn per week and annually in Eredivisie?

Everything you need to know about Justin Bijlow's salary details playing for Feyenoord

Dutch goalkeeper Justin Bijlow has been a Feyenoord loyalist since his youth days. He spent ten years in the club’s youth academy before making his first-team debut in 2017.

Despite struggling with recurring injuries and limited playing time early in his senior career, Bijlow chose to stay at the club and fight for his place in the starting XI, earning widespread praise from Feyenoord supporters.

Now, eight years after his debut, the Dutchman has become an indispensable figure and the club’s first-choice goalkeeper - when fit.

Bijlow has been rewarded generously for his loyalty, currently standing as Feyenoord’s highest-paid player under a contract that runs until 2026.

So, exactly how much does the Dutch star earn?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross