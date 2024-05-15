Jurgen Klopp's most memorable quotes as Liverpool manager: Mentality giants, erotic voices, brain-f*cks and Rocky Balboa

With the charismatic German leaving Anfield after nine incredible years, GOAL runs through his most famous quips and rants

Outgoing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp once said, "The problem with my life is that I've said too much sh*t in the past and no-one forgets it." He's got a bit of a point, at least in the sense that the eccentric German has always been a journalist's dream, a constant source of witty quips, amusing compliments and controversial quotes.

However, he's also proven himself a fountain of football knowledge over the years, as well as a thoroughly decent human being, even if some match officials might disagree!

So, with one of the greatest characters in the game set to leave Liverpool after nine incredible years at Anfield, GOAL runs through Klopp's most memorable comments, covering everything from "erotic" translators to "brain-f*cks".