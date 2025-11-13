Getty/GOAL
It's Jude Bellingham vs Morgan Rogers! Thomas Tuchel admits close friends face direct battle to become England's World Cup No.10
England rules: Tuchel prepared to make tough decisions
Tuchel has stated on a regular basis across recent international camps that he is prepared to favour collective ambition over individual ability. If that means leaving a few superstar performers on the bench, then those are big decisions that the former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich boss is prepared to take.
Those at his disposal are now fully aware of the rules, with Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham returning to the England fold having missed out on selection in October during his ongoing recovery from summer shoulder surgery. Others have staked their claims to starting berths during the enforced absence of rivals once considered to be guaranteed selections.
England's No.10: Bellingham & Rogers go head-to-head
The expectation is that Bellingham will remain a go-to option for the Three Lions when another bid for global glory is opened, but Aston Villa star Rogers - who once lined up alongside Bellingham at U15 level and has started England’s last two games - is still very much in the mix.
Tuchel has said of not changing his system to fit everybody in: “Rather than finding a position for the best players to just have them on the field, it is better to have them in their best position and have a competition. At the moment the competition is between the two of them [Bellingham and Rogers].
“They are friends, it can also be a friendly competition – they don’t have to be enemies, they don’t have to hate each other. They are respectful, they are friends and can fight for the position. Can they play together? Yes, but in a different structure. At the moment it is not time to change our structure.”
Friendly competition: Every shirt is up for grabs
Tuchel added on welcoming Bellingham and Foden back into his plans, with the pair having joined training on Wednesday after being granted extra recovery time on the back of their respective outings for Real Madrid and Manchester City on Sunday: “Why should it be awkward for them?
“We were driving the levels and driving the thing without them. Now they are back and it is their responsibility to contribute to all this. This is what they are doing. The standards are clear.”
He went on to say of ensuring that rivalry inside his squad remains friendly, with everyone aware of what an honour it is to represent their country: “What we are trying is to build a strong bond, an energy, a group to build a brotherhood that everyone wants to join.
“We want to create a competition where if I pull out of a 50/50 situation, the door will be closed as someone else will take the shirt. Not as a threat, but that everyone is keen to come, loves to perform for the country as it is an honour and the last step of elite football – to represent England in a World Cup. It is the pinnacle. This is how it should feel .
“We are absolutely on the way, everyone wants to be part of the camps and nobody has given signals that it is time to rest – and we also wouldn’t accept it. So it is an energy that feeds itself. That is the key – everyone loves to be in camp and enjoys it.”
England fixtures: Next up with World Cup qualification secured
England will be back in action on Thursday when facing Serbia at Wembley Stadium. Tuchel’s side have already booked their place at next summer’s World Cup, meaning that he is in a position to rotate and experiment.
Having made faultless progress through qualification - with six victories and as many clean sheets being picked up so far - the Three Lions will complete their schedule for 2025 when travelling to Albania on Sunday.
