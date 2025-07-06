'Love always' - Jude Bellingham sends touching message to former club Borussia Dortmund after leading Real Madrid to win against ex-team-mates

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham sent a touching message to former club Borussia Dortmund after featuring against them in the Club World Cup semi-final on Saturday. Los Blancos beat the Bundesliga side 3-2 to knock them out of the competition and reach the last-four stage, where they will meet reigning Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain.

