This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Watch every FIFA Club World Cup game free on DAZN
Jude Bellingham Real MadridGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Jude Bellingham sends message to Xabi Alonso about Real Madrid role as England star prepares to hit special landmark with Los Blancos

J. BellinghamReal MadridX. AlonsoParis Saint-Germain vs Real MadridParis Saint-GermainFIFA Club World Cup

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is loving his new role at the club under Xabi Alonso as he can finally showcase his versatility at the centre of the park. The English midfielder is preparing to achieve a new landmark with Los Blancos when they take on European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bellingham thanked Alonso for new role
  • Set to play his 100th match for Madrid
  • Los Blancos face PSG in CWC semi-finals
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next Match