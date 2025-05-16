This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Jude Bellingham urges Real Madrid to put horror season behind them and win 'different kind of title' as Los Blancos prepare for life after Carlo Ancelotti J. Bellingham Real Madrid LaLiga FIFA Club World Cup Jude Bellingham rallied his Real Madrid team-mates to win a "different kind of title" as Los Blancos prepare for life without Carlo Ancelotti. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below 2024-25 has been a disappointing campaign

Bellingham wants to make things right in CWC

Excited to participate in the inaugural edition Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match LaLiga SEV RMA Match preview