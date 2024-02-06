Jude Bellingham's alleged Mason Greenwood slur & Vinicius Jr 'monkey' chants among flashpoints reported by La Liga from heated Getafe-Real Madrid clash

Jude Bellingham's alleged Mason Greenwood slur & Vinicius Jr 'monkey' chants among flashpoints reported by La Liga from heated Getafe-Real Madrid clashPeter McVitieGettyReal MadridVinicius JuniorGetafe vs Real MadridGetafeLaLigaMason GreenwoodJude BellinghamReal Madrid's heated clash against Getafe sparked complaints from La Liga regarding alleged racist chants as well as an insult from Jude Bellingham.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMadrid played out heated game in GetafeHome fans allegedly abused Vinicius JrBellingham said to have insulted Greenwood