'Everybody that leaves ends up playing well' - Joshua Zirkzee urged to copy Marcus Rashford & Rasmus Hojlund by making Man Utd exit by Netherlands legend as Red Devils are labelled 'the problem'
Supposed Man Utd flops have flourished elsewhere
That has been the case for several supposedly underperforming forwards at the so-called Theatre of Dreams. Marcus Rashford slipped out of favour under Ruben Amorim, only to rediscover his spark during a loan spell at Aston Villa and ultimately secure himself a move to Barcelona that has allowed further England recognition to be enjoyed.
Brazilian winger Antony has quickly become a fan favourite at La Liga side Real Betis, after being branded an £85 million ($112m) flop in Manchester, while Scott McTominay is a Serie A title-winning hero at Napoli and now has Rasmus Hojlund scoring goals alongside him in Italy.
Why Zirkzee should push for a move away from Man Utd
Alejandro Garnacho has also impressed of late after making a switch to Chelsea, and it could be that Zirkzee makes his own push for the exits in the January transfer window. The former Bologna star has seen a return to the Italian top-flight mooted - with Roma and AC Milan said to be among his suitors.
Gullit believes that the 24-year-old should make a fresh start outside of Manchester, telling Video Gamer: “Everybody that leaves Man United ends up playing well. The problem there maybe is actually United. I should advise Zirkzee to go somewhere else and play more. Go back to Italy if you can on loan or whatever. Just play football. He's a good player. But at the moment, it's difficult at Man United. They found a little form in the past couple of weeks and I hope for Man United that they continue that. Because a good Man United is good for the Premier League as well.”
Can the Netherlands win the 2026 World Cup?
Zirkzee - who registered just seven goals for United last season and is yet to start a Premier League fixture this term - needs regular game time if he is to earn a place in Ronald Koeman’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.
Quizzed on how the Netherlands could fare at that tournament, 1987 Ballon d’Or winner Gullit said: “We have a very good squad and I have a good feeling about the players. But they concede a lot of goals. We have so many good players. I just don’t know how it is possible that we concede so many easy goals? So we have to figure it out. I think Koeman is doing a great job, but you need a little bit of luck at some moment. I think they can win the World Cup.”
Why Gullit will not return to management
Gullit will be watching that event from afar as he has no desire to get back into competitive football. He has previously spent time as manager of Chelsea, Newcastle, Feyenoord and MLS outfit the LA Galaxy, but has no plans to return to the dugout at 63 years of age.
The iconic Dutchman said, with the stresses of coaching being highlighted by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s return to Manchester United: “I don't want to be a manager and I never wanted to be a manager. Then it worked out well, I never expected that. You can't enjoy yourself though. Look at these coaches. They're all bald, grey, grumpy. It's a horrible life. I remember Ole Solskjaer when he came to United, he was so happy. He came out afterwards looking like that thing from the Lord of the Rings, Gollum! Look how Jurgen Klopp looks now. He looks a lot happier.”
Klopp, who left Liverpool in 2024, and Solskjaer are both out of management at present. The latter severed ties with Turkish side Besiktas in August. Solskjaer has been cleared to catch more of United in action, with Zirkzee and Co having seen Ruben Amorim’s side come through a slow start to the 2025-26 campaign to sit seventh in the Premier League table.
