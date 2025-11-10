'Everybody that leaves ends up playing well' - Joshua Zirkzee urged to copy Marcus Rashford & Rasmus Hojlund by making Man Utd exit by Netherlands legend as Red Devils are labelled 'the problem'

Gullit will be watching that event from afar as he has no desire to get back into competitive football. He has previously spent time as manager of Chelsea, Newcastle, Feyenoord and MLS outfit the LA Galaxy, but has no plans to return to the dugout at 63 years of age.

The iconic Dutchman said, with the stresses of coaching being highlighted by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s return to Manchester United: “I don't want to be a manager and I never wanted to be a manager. Then it worked out well, I never expected that. You can't enjoy yourself though. Look at these coaches. They're all bald, grey, grumpy. It's a horrible life. I remember Ole Solskjaer when he came to United, he was so happy. He came out afterwards looking like that thing from the Lord of the Rings, Gollum! Look how Jurgen Klopp looks now. He looks a lot happier.”

Klopp, who left Liverpool in 2024, and Solskjaer are both out of management at present. The latter severed ties with Turkish side Besiktas in August. Solskjaer has been cleared to catch more of United in action, with Zirkzee and Co having seen Ruben Amorim’s side come through a slow start to the 2025-26 campaign to sit seventh in the Premier League table.