Jose Mourinho 'threw acorns at Chelsea players' during training sessions despite making Cobham training ground 'no-go zone' for pranks
Former Chelsea star Salomon Kalou revealed Jose Mourinho "threw acorns at players" during training sessions despite making Cobham a "no comedy zone".
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kalou talked up Mourinho's mischiefs at Cobham
- Revealed the importance of pre-season under Mourinho
- Spoke about how the Portuguese played mind games with his players