Jose Mourinho explains his 'special contract' exit clause amid talk of Real Madrid return as Benfica boss admits he wants Alvaro Arbeloa to succeed and stay at Spanish giants

Having led Los Blancos during his stint between 2010 and 2013 where they amassed an unprecedented 100 points to break Barcelona’s dominance and seal the league title, Mourinho’s legacy at the Bernabeu is defined by both silverware and high-intensity drama.

With speculation now swirling that president Florentino Perez is seeking a proven winner to navigate a transitional period, the Portuguese tactician was inevitably drawn on the possibility of a second act. When questioned by the Spanish media about a potential reunion, Mourinho was characteristically candid about his enduring affection for his former employers.

"I gave Real Madrid everything I had. I did good things and bad things, but I gave absolutely everything. And it ended," he reflected. "When a professional leaves a club with that title of feelings, I believe there is a connection forever. Having left 12 years ago, I still have the same feeling whenever I meet Madridistas around the world: people have a similar feeling to mine, that I always gave everything. And in general, people have esteem for me, which is fantastic."