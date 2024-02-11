Jose Mourinho reunion for Harry Kane? Ex-Tottenham & Chelsea boss 'keen' on Bayern Munich job as pressure ramps up on Thomas Tuchel

Jose Mourinho reunion for Harry Kane? Ex-Tottenham & Chelsea boss 'keen' on Bayern Munich job as pressure ramps up on Thomas TuchelRitabrata BanerjeeGetty ImagesJose MourinhoBayern MunichHarry KaneThomas TuchelBundesligaJose Mourinho could reunite with Harry Kane at Bayern Munich as the Portuguese is reportedly ready to replace Thomas Tuchel as manager.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMourinho-Kane reunion on the cards at Bayern MunichMourinho ready to take charge in BavariaBayern fans protested against Tuchel