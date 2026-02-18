Jose Mourinho's new low: Benfica boss embarrassed himself with hypocritical and unhelpful reaction to Vinicius Junior racism row

After Roma's loss to Sevilla in the 2023 UEFA Cup final in Budapest, Mourinho waited in the carpark to call match referee Anthony Taylor a "f*cking disgrace" - which makes for a crude but rather accurate way of describing the Portuguese coach's reaction to the Vinicius-Prestianni racism row.

You see, for Mourinho, and countless other idiots, Vinicius had once again brought the abuse upon himself - which represented a depressing new low for the seemingly 'Stupid One'.

"I told him him - when you score a goal like that you just celebrate and walk back. When he was arguing about racism, I told him the biggest person [Eusebio] in the history of this club was black," the 63-year-old told Amazon Prime.

"This club, the last thing that it is, is racist. If in his mind there was something in relation to that – this in Benfica. They [Vinicius and Gianluca Prestianni] told me different things. But I don't believe in one or another. I want to be an independent.

"These talents are able to do these beautiful things, but unfortunately he [Vinicius Junior] was not just happy to score that astonishing goal. When you score a goal like that, you celebrate in a respectful way."