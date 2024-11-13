'If Jose Mourinho doesn't like it, he can leave!' - Fenerbahce boss torn apart by Galatasaray star for 'smells bad' rant against Turkish football as outspoken Portuguese flirts with Premier League return
Galatasaray captain Fernando Muslera slammed Jose Mourinho for his rant against Turkish football and urged him to leave the Super Lig.
- Galatasaray captain slams Mourinho
- Portuguese coach ranted against Turkish football
- Linked with a move to Newcastle and Everton