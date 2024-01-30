Jose Mourinho backed for ‘one more last dance’ after Roma sacking – with ex-Chelsea star ruling Newcastle out despite talk of the ‘Special One’ heading to St James’ Park

Jose Mourinho backed for ‘one more last dance’ after Roma sacking – with ex-Chelsea star ruling Newcastle out despite talk of the ‘Special One’ heading to St James’ ParkChris BurtonGetty ImagesJose MourinhoPremier LeagueRomaChelseaNewcastle UnitedSerie AJose Mourinho has “one more last dance” left in him, says William Gallas, but Newcastle are not considered to be the right fit at this stage.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPortuguese coach out of workLinked with various teamsMulling over his options