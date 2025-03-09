IMGANSiddhant LazarJordan Morris breaks Seattle Sounders' all-time scoring record in thrilling MLS win over LAFCMajor League SoccerSeattle Sounders FCLos Angeles FCJ. MorrisHometown hero Morris etches his name in Sounders' history with a record-breaking goal in a 5-2 victory over LAFCMorris scores his 87th goal for the Sounders, surpassing Raúl RuidíazRecord-breaking strike proves to be game-winner in a 5-2 triumphSeattle native continues to shine in his role as a Designated PlayerArticle continues below